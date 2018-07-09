Stallholders bring touch of Disney magic to Lancing church fête

Disney favourites appeared in Lancing on Saturday, thanks to stallholders at St Michael and All Angels Church’s summer fête.

They dressed in costume to bring an added bit of sparkle to the annual fundraising event.

Stall holders at the St Michael and All Angels fte

Tinkerbell’s Tombola was run by Captain Hook, Mickey and Minnie Mouse organised the raffle, Captain Jack Sparrow was in charge of the bottle stall and there was the opportunity for a ploughman’s lunch or cream tea at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Churchwarden Ian Tout said: “The fête raised £1,360 for the ongoing work and mission of the church in Lancing.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who came along to support it and spent their money.

“Thanks also to local businesses who helped with providing raffle prizes and to our fête team, who organised everything.”

Ian was dressed as Captain Hook, complete with pirate coat, hat and wig, but survived the heat of the day, when temperatures peaked at 27 degrees celsius.

He said: “Fortunately, I was under cover and in a shaded and surprisingly breezy place in the church garden, so even with my full costume on, I wasn’t too hot.”

The fête, in the church grounds in South Street, also featured homemade cakes, plants, a tombola, a ‘bibbidi bobbidi’ book stall and bargains galore in the Bedknobs and Broomsticks secondhand selection.

The children certainly enjoyed the hook-a-duck game and when the heat was on, 11-month-old Isaac Tout took a cheeky dip to keep cool.