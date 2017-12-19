Starring role for Angmering tabby

A tabby cat from Angmering has a starring role in Cats Protection’s national charity calendar for 2018.

The calendar showcases cats adopted through the charity’s UK-wide adoption centres and volunteer-run branches, with five-year-old Harvey featuring on the introduction page.

Harvey failed to settle in his first home but was then adopted by Liz Blunt via Cats Protection’s Horsham branch, after she had previously adopted his sister.

Liz said: “From the moment we brought him home, Harvey settled as though he had always been with us.

“He is curious and sociable, always the first of our cats to greet visitors. He is a very calm, laid back, clever and loving cat with a very gentle nature. He loves a good left shoulder cuddle and reaches up to be picked up.

“Harvey has learned to high-five and give us his paw in return for a biscuit treat. He has even taught us that when he puts his paw on our hand and pulses his claws in a certain way that we need to get the biscuit barrel out for him.

“We are honoured to have Harvey in our lives, he is a remarkably special cat that has made our lives all the richer for his presence in it.”

The Cats Calendar costs £4.99. It is available in the charity shops, including in The Street, Rustington, and Rowlands Road, Worthing, or online at www.catsprotectionshop.co.uk