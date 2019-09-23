Steyning Community Orchard has record turnout for fifth annual Apple Day as it moves to new venue

Steyning Community Orchard had a new venue for its fifth annual Apple Day, as the event has got bigger every year and has now outgrown the orchard area of Memorial Playing Field. The benefit of Fletchers Croft, between St Andrew and St Cuthman Church and the Steyning Centre, is the access to water and electricity and the move paid off, with a record turnout on Sunday.

Bob Platt, from Steyning Community Orchard, said: “The event gets bigger every year and there isn’t enough space in the orchard area of the Memorial Playing Field site, and it lacks access to water and electricity, so it was decided to move. Any concerns about the change of venue and the weather, always a challenge on Apple Day, were soon dispelled by a record turnout. The apple presses were kept busy all afternoon, as people brought their own apples for juicing, with children joining in enthusiastically to take turns on the scrutchers and presses.” Steyning Community Orchard apple juice was on sale and there were displays about the growth of the group’s projects, including the huge collection of apple varieties grown locally. Local heritage variety apple trees were on sale, including the recently discovered new variety, Steyning Scarlet. Funds raised will go to furthering the community orchard’s activities in Steyning.

