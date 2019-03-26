Steyning welcomes special cars as thousands turn out for Horsham’s District Showcase Tour

A mix of supercars, police cars, classic cars, muscle cars and camper vans could be seen in Steyning and the surrounding areas on Sunday March 24 as part of Horsham’s District Showcase Tour.

Thousands turned out in the bright spring sunshine for the event which saw up to 40 special vehicles from five different Horsham town events form a travelling cavalcade stop off in Billingshurst, Pulborough, Storrington, Steyning and Henfield in turn. It also passed through three district villages.

Managed by Horsham District Council and building on the success of the Piazza Italia District Tours in 2016 and 2017, the tour presented the perfect opportunity for local businesses to open their doors and set out their stalls for the benefit of the many spectators who lined the routes and stopped off in local towns and villages to enjoy the spectacle.

Each of the towns welcomed the tour in their own unique way.

In Steyning there was a French market with street entertainers and food and drink stalls and street stalls, and a car-themed shop window competition was staged in Henfield High Street.

Other towns hosted fun activities for all the family such as the Italian market day in Storrington along with extra food stalls and a classic car display by Storrington and District Classic and Sports Car Enthusiasts (SADCASE).

The cars represented a selection of those to be seen at Horsham Piazza Italia during the Easter weekend, Horsham’s Great British Weekend in May, PlumJam Air-Cooled VW Rally, Bastille Day Horsham FrenchFest - a car display which is new for 2019 on July 14, and Horsham AmeriCARna in September.

Accompanying the tour was its own travelling band, The Downland Troubadours aboard a 1925 REO Speedwagon from the Les Searle collection, which added hugely to the event atmosphere at every stop.

For the most part, static display locations were positioned right in the heart of each high street, offering maximum opportunity for visitors to support local businesses.

Horsham District Council worked collaboratively with partners across all the participating towns and villages including the Parish Councils, Community Partnerships, local businesses - Premier GT and Pilgrim Motorsports, SL2 Signs for their tour sticker service and enthusiast groups including SADCASE and Oddballs, to make the tour such a special celebration as part of the 2019 Horsham District Year of Culture.

The organisers are massively grateful to SERV Sussex, the blood bike charity, who provided outriders to guide the Tour en-route, Garlic Wood Events for the drivers’ lunches and Christ’s Hospital School and South Lodge Hotel for hosting the drivers at the start and end of the day.

Media services for the day were provided by Toby Phillips Photography, Silvertip Films and By Jove Media.

Full details of all of the vehicle events to be hosted in Horsham town centre can be found on www.horshamtimewellspent.co.uk starting Horsham Piazza Italia on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

