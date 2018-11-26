Storm Diana set to hit Sussex

Heavy rain and strong gusting winds are due to hit Sussex this week as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic.

The first signs are due tomorrow (Tuesday November 27) late afternoon with the wind picking up and rain arriving.

Stormy weather on the way

However, the full storm is due on Wednesday as gusts of around 40mph are forecast for across East and West Sussex and heavy showers.

Temperatures could climb to around an seasonably mild 14degC as the wind moves round to the south or south-east.

“We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south-west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores,” said Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office.