Storm Erik to produce strong gusting winds across Sussex

A new Met office warning for Sussex has been issued as Storm Erik batters the UK.

While Erik is focused mainly in the north-west of the UK, strong gusting winds are due to hit East and West Sussex for most of today.

The Met Office says: “Despite the strongest of the winds associated with Storm Erik being across the north-west of the UK today, a swathe of strong south-westerly winds will bring gusts 50-60mph to southern counties of England, initially across south-west England, but then affecting areas further east this afternoon.

“Winds easing from the west through the afternoon and evening.”

Heavy showers are also set to create difficult driving conditions up until this evening.