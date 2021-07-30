Storm Evert: Worthing and Shoreham rubbish tips close and road blocked due to fallen tree
Strong winds this afternoon have caused Worthing and Shoreham’s rubbish tips to shut.
West Sussex County Council confirmed on Twitter that both tips had been closed due to high winds on site.
A spokesman added: “Customers who have a booking are advised to rebook or to use a non-booking site.
“If the wind eases this site may reopen later.
“We will release more information as it becomes available.
“We apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused.”
A yellow weather warning is currently in place as Storm Evert batters the county.
Rugby Road in Worthing is currently closed due to a fallen tree. According to traffic reports, the road is taped off due to the tree, which fell across the pavement.
More travel disruption is expected as winds up to 49mph are forecast until 6pm.