Storrington blaze: Watch as crews battle the blaze

Fire crews from Worthing, Steyning and Haywards Heath were called to the scene of a fire in Storrington last night.

The fire broke out at a vehicle workshop in Water Lane just after 10pm. Residents living near the area were advised to keep their windows shut as fire crews tackled the blaze. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said today: “We were called to reports of a fire in a vehicle workshop on Water Lane, Storrington, at 10.04pm on Wednesday, July 31. “Crews from Worthing, Steyning and the Incident Command Unit from Haywards Heath were mobilised and upon arrival found a fire well alight. “Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire using three jets and one hose reel, while teams of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out an internal assessment of the fire and damped down any hotspots in the property. “Other properties in the vicinity were checked but no further fire damage was found.”