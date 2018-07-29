Students’ sporting success celebrated at school awards

Sporting achievements were celebrated at Durrington High School, acknowledging the hard work of the students across a range of sports.

Students were welcomed by an inspiring quote from basketball superstar Michael Jordan, acknowledging how failure is a part of success.

Ava Hudson with her award for year seven sportswoman of the year

Staff said that it was a fantastic evening for teachers and students to honour the hard work and determination that goes into achieving fantastic results in many different areas of sport including netball, football, cricket, boccia, rugby, athletics, basketball and badminton.

Tom Pickford, director of PE, said: “The sports celebration evening is a real highlight for both students and staff. It is a great opportunity to bring everyone together and look back at the year and celebrate the many achievements of Durrington High students.”

There was also an acknowledgement to how the school has embraced the Youth Sports Trust initiative to increase physical activity levels in girls.

The year nine sports leaders that are delivering sessions in primary schools and the team of 281 students that took part in Worthing’s Race for Life were highlighted for congratulations during the celebration evening.

Ben Royall won the award for year seven sportsman of the year

There was an award for outstanding contribution to sport which was won by year 11 student Eve McKernan.

Other nominees were Alistair Lee, Eli Middleton, James Lee, Tom Nederpel, Emily Dore, Taylor Seymour and Zoe Moore.

Each year group was then awarded with a sportsman and sportswoman of the year. These went to Ava Hudson and Ben Royall, year seven, Tiffany Davids and Harry Cooper from year eight, Izzy Miller and Ethan Muirhead in year nine, Caitlin Campbell and Levi Martin from year ten and Emily Dore, Alistair Lee and James Lee in year 11.

The final award of the evening was to the team of the year, which had been voted for by all staff at the school.

Year nine sportsman of the year Ethan Muirhead

The nominated teams in this category were the under 14 girls football team, key stage three boys badminton team, Boccia team, year 11 boys basketball team and the under 15 girls rugby team.

The winners of the award were announced as the year 11 boys basketball team.

Staff said that the sports celebration evening highlighted how strong Durrington High School is in so many areas of sport, with the school’s facilities and the dedication of staff ensuring that students are able to go beyond their best every year.

