Stunning success for Worthing Allotments and Garden Association with record Great Village Show

Worthing Allotments and Garden Association came up trumps for its 42nd annual horticultural show, known locally as the Great Village Show.

There were more than 400 exhibits on display at Oak Grove College, an all-time record.

Flower arrangements from the Worthing Allotment and Garden Association show

Show secretary Jack Powis said: “Each year, the weather presents challenges for gardeners and this year was no exception but members came up trumps again and the hall looked sensational, full of glorious fruit, vegetables, flowers and cookery on display.

“The event was very well attended and it was a much more successful show than could have been expected. This event has developed into such a friendly occasion, as well as a chance for members to show off their talents and results of a year’s hard work and is now the biggest in the area.

“It was so pleasing to see newcomers taking part and picking up awards that were shared between 18 different people.”

Peter Mazillius won best in show with his carrots and Mr Powis had a good day, winning the collection of vegetables, the Wine Cup and the new Arthur Bert Cup for most points overall.

Some of the record number of exhibits at the Worthing Allotment and Garden Association show

Bob Bingham had most points for vegetables and the Master Gardener Award, Heather Broad had most points for flowers, and the Banksian Medal was a dead heat between Heather and Derek Turner.

Naomi Higson had the best fruit, Jane Robins the best flowers, Celia Powis took the rose bowl and Petra Greig won the cookery cup.

In the floral art section, most points overall went to Margo Hollingdale and there were two superb arrangements by Carol Stanbridge.

In the novice section, awards went to Carmen Dumitrascu, Graham North and Sarah Palmer, and in the children’s section, the trophies were won by Ben North and Felix Dumitrascu.

Andrew Collis had the best front garden, Rosemary Hill had the best front garden and Ross Ayling had the most improved allotment.

Mr Powis said: “The lasting memory of the afternoon was Peter Venner’s 48kg giant pumpkin and the very friendly atmosphere, with so many happy people enjoying themselves.”

Local beekeepers were also there, selling honey produced on the allotments and teaching people the importance of bees in the area.