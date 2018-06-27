Sun-seekers rejoice as Splash Pad reopens on Worthing seafront

There was great news for sun-seekers needing a cooldown as the Splash Pad at The Gap, next to Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Beach House Grounds, reopened today (Wednesday, June 27).

After being closed for maintenance following concerns about water quality, the fountains and pipes are back online just in time for this week’s heat wave.

The Splash Pad offers a cooling escape for youngsters and adults, with water to splash around in without having to get in the sea.

Temperatures are expected to hit 26 degrees this week in the hottest weather of the year so far.

Splash Pad is open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6pm until September.

Adur and Worthing Councils thanked residents for their patience during the past few weeks of the Splash Pad being closed.