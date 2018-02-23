Sunbathers support young walkers

Girl Guides have completed a five-mile sponsored walk to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Jessica Townson, 12, and her friend Charlotte Blunsdon from 3rd Goring Guides organised the walk on Saturday as part of their Baden-Powell Challenge Award.

The girls at the start of the five-mile walk in Goring

They were joined by fellow Guides Sarah-Jane Holden, Evie Austin and Evie Cuthbert.

Alice Townson, Jessica’s mum, said: “It was a beautiful day and they walked five miles from The George in George V Avenue to Splash Point and back.

“The girls were sponsored by friends and family but also collected donations from the public along the way, even from those enjoying the sunshine on the beach.

“The girls offered balloons and flowers to younger donors. We have yet to get a final total but the collecting tins were very full.”