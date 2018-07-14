Sunset trek with added twist in aid of St Barnabas House

Time is running out to register for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to trek Mount Snowdon for St Barnabas House hospice.

The Snowdon Sunset Trek will take place on Saturday, September 8, but registration closes on Friday, July 20.

Kath's stepfather Harold 'Chippy' Chapple was cared for in the hospice's in-patient unit in December 2014

Kath Taylor, 38, from Goring signed up to raise money for the hospice as her father and stepfather were cared for there.

She said: “I decided to do the trek in honour of my father and stepfather as they were both active men and to try to give something back to St Barnabas after they helped me and my family through the worst times in our lives.

“Heartbreakingly, my father Alan Taylor and stepfather both lost their battle with oesophageal cancer at St Barnabas House. To be able to say goodbye to our loved ones in privacy and with dignity is priceless.

“Both were cared for in the In-patient unit and the care they received was exemplary. They died with dignity and in peace. The nurses were absolutely amazing and the family support after losing my dad and stepdad has also been such a great help.

Henry King, director of H.G. King Funeral Services in Lancing

“I really can’t thank them enough for what they did for my family. Anything I can raise in their memory to give back to this wonderful charity is worth a trek up Snowdon.”

Kath is looking forward to watching the sunset from the summit and thinking about how much her dad would have loved that.

So far, Kath has raised £270 and is more than halfway towards target. To sponsor her, visit www.justgiving.com/katharine-taylor3

Henry King, 24, director at H.G. King Funeral Services in Lancing, is also joining the team.

Simeon Gurr and Ryan Mason

He said: “The service they provide is faultless and the level of emotional support they provide to grieving family members is second to none.

“I have known many people who have unfortunately had to use their service and I will be hiking Mount Snowdon in memory of those who have sadly passed away.”

Sponsor Henry at www.justgiving.com/henry-king5

The son of hospice chaplain Stephen Gurr, 19-year-old Simeon Gurr from Littlehampton has signed up to do the trek with his friend Ryan Mason.

Simeon said: “We’re aiming to raise £1,000 for a local charity that makes a real difference to so many people’s lives.

“I’ve always loved hiking. The opportunity to do it for a charity which I know provides such an amazing service to so many people was too good to miss.”

You can sponsor Simeon a www.justgiving.com/simeon-gurr

The Snowdon Sunset Trek team will meet at St Barnabas House in Worthing on the morning, then travel to Llanberis in North Wales. They will stop for lunch before starting a five to seven hour, 1,085 metre ascent of the Llanberis Path.

Lucy Brady, events fundraiser, said: “We aim to summit as the sun sets to witness the amazing views across the Snowdonia National Park. We will then descend through the night using head torches to light our way.

“Trekking Mount Snowdon during the daytime is a great adventure but trekking to its summit for sunset and descending in the dark brings another exciting element and challenge to what is a renowned trek.”

The trek will finish at around midnight and the team will celebrate with breakfast and a glass of bubbly before travelling through the night, arriving back in Worthing on Sunday, September 9.

If you would like to take part, visit www.stbh.org.uk/snowdon