Supercar Event bringing the stars to Goodwood Motor Circuit

Goodwood has been announced as the new venue for The Supercar Event. It will offer once-in-a-lifetime passenger rides in some of the world’s most iconic supercars from just £20, raising money for The Children’s Trust charity, helping children with brain injury.

The event, taking place on Saturday, June 1, offers the chance to experience exhilarating rides in world-class supercars, as well as a wide range of fun filled attractions and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. From helicopter rides to Caterham Sevens, younger guests can also have their first driving experience with the Stay Safe Driving School (age 14 and above).

150 supercars will descend onto the Goodwood Motor Circuit including the Lamborghini Aventador S, Ferrari 488 and the McLaren 675 LT. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift that will appeal to petrolheads or a great day out for the whole family, The Supercar Event will be sure to deliver an unforgetful experience.

A number of well-known personalities, such as Chris Evans, Andrea McLean, Phil Tufnell, Shane Richie have taken part previously with hosts including Craig Phillips, Nick Whale, Alexandra Legouix and Rebecca Jackson, helping raise thousands of pounds for The Children’s Trust.

British Indycar driver and former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton, who has been part of the action at The Supercar Event, said: “The event is breathtaking. People love getting so close to the world’s most spectacular cars.”

Racing driver Nick Whale who is involved with The Supercar Event said: “It’s a fantastic event for the entire family. It is hugely popular year after year, and I think the Goodwood Motor Circuit will be the perfect venue. Supporting an event that helps to raise much-needed money for children with a brain injury is so rewarding. Don’t miss it!”

Tracy Poulton, fundraising manager at The Children’s Trust, said: “Hundreds of supercars, lots of activities and an army of dedicated volunteers make it one of our biggest fundraising events of the year. We’re looking forward to hosting it at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit!”

:: Family tickets (two adults, two children aged 4-16) £30, adult tickets £10.56, child and concession tickets £8. VIP tickets £160 or book a table of 10 for £1,550. Supercar rides must be purchased separately. Book now, visit thesupercarevent.com