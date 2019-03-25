Superstar Arts celebrates achievements having recently changed status

Worthing-based Superstar Arts has celebrated a momentous year of delivering high-quality, meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

The former not-for-profit community interest company, founded by Jo Telling and Jo Sullivan in 2013, has recently become a registered charity, which they say has made a huge difference, especially in terms of fundraising.

Members of Superstar Arts with artworks including a picture made as a tribute to Martin Dickinson. Photo by Derek Martin DM1932242a

Read more: Outlets in Worthing sought for Superstar Arts to sell its creations

The annual celebration evening was held at St Paul's Worthing last Tuesday and a two-week exhibition of members' work ended yesterday.

On show were pieces made for the Worthing Rotary Carnival, including a giant sea serpent, paintings and photographs.

Jo Telling said: "We have been developing our carnival entry year on year and we had some spectacular makes this year, creating a coral reef to go with the theme Under the Sea.

"It is such a massive project for us and it is very important because everybody puts something into it. On the day, it is amazing.

"But it is not the only thing we do. For the celebration evening, we normally have different things that represent what the different groups have been doing throughout the year."

Screen printing is being used more and more, and some of the pictures produced were on display. The technique means designs can be replicated on small canvases, which are then sold to support the charity.

Jo added: "What is really nice about this is that they are collaborative. The groups work together and with two of them, they started at a sensory level, thinking about colour techniques, so it gets everyone involved in different ways."

The Superstar Arts choir performed during the celebration evening and some members gave a speech about what the charity means to them.

Cloe, who has two types of epilepsy, said: "It is really important because everyone needs that opportunity to shine."

The raffle was dedicated to Martin Dickinson, who died last autumn. Jo said he was 'such a huge influence' and did so much to raise money for the charity.

Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe gave an encouraging speech during the celebration evening and members were excited when she bought one of the artworks to hang in her office.

Superstar Arts was also involved in the Bright Craft Fair in Brighton at the weekend.