Supporters celebrate 25 years of care at BMI Goring Hall Hospital

Staff and visitors gathered at BMI Goring Hall Hospital for an afternoon tea to celebrate the facility’s 25th anniversary.

People from around the West Sussex area attended to celebrate with the hospital team and to learn about the history of the facility, which was opened as a hospital in 1994 by Princess Margaret.

Among the 45 visitors was John Walden, an ex-pupil from when the facility was a private school. He attended Goring Hall School in the 1950s and was happy to speak to staff and other guests about his time as a pupil.

The guests were impressed with the long history of the hospital dating back to the 1820s and the information about the investment that the facility has had which was on display.

Barnaby Chappell and Simon Woodhams, consultant urologists, said: “We wish to congratulate all our colleagues at Goring Hall on this fantastic milestone.

“We are thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to the official anniversary and the many events leading up to it.”

In recent years, the facility has had investment in a MRI scanner, digital x-ray, and most recently refurbished floors.

The hospital works with more than 100 consultants and regularly holds health talks for the healthcare community, businesses and the public.

Hospital director Nichola Evans said: “We are very proud of the history of the hospital and the Goring Hall team are like a family.

“I am happy to have the pleasure of experiencing this milestone with the team and look forward to the great work we will do in 2019 and beyond into the future.”

For more details on health talks or services offered, the hospital can be contacted on 01903 506699.

