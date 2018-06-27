Suspected burglar arrested after helicopter search in Durrington

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Durrington after police carried out an extensive search of the area last night.

Police were called by a resident who had spotted two men leaving Meadway Court in The Boulevard, Durrington, in possession of his bag, which contained unknown items, at about 7.10pm last night (Tuesday, June 26). said police.

A mobile phone was also stolen from the address.

The suspects made off north along The Boulevard, according to police.

Following an extensive search of area, which included the National Police Air Service helicopter, they were located hiding behind a hoarding at Durrington railway station, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody at this stage, said police.

The second suspect made off from the scene and is still outstanding.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 10ins, in his late 20s to early 30s, unshaven, of thin build and with short fair hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers, added police.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1347 of 26/06.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

