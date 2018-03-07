Suspected Worthing drug dealer remanded to Crown Court

A 24-year-old man from London, who was arrested in Worthing on suspicion of drug dealing, has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court.

Khalid Ali, unemployed, of Hazelwood Crescent, Kensington and Chelsea, London, was arrested in the Farncombe Road area of Worthing on Wednesday, February 28, police said.

He appeared before Crawley magistrates on Friday (March 2) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (April 3), said police.

He is charged with possessing class A controlled drugs heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing class B cannabis and possessing a knife in a public place, according to police.