Sussex brewer sold as part of £250 million deal

A brewer based in Sussex district has been sold to an international firm as part of a £250 million deal

Dark Star Brewing has been sold to Japanese company Asahi after its owners Fuller’s Brewery announced the sale of its ‘entire beer business’ today (January 25).

Dark Star Brewing, based in Partridge Green near Horsham, was taken over by Fuller’s in February last year and is one of several brewers and producers to be sold as part of a ‘debt free, cash free’ deal.

Fuller’s said the sale would ‘secure the future of the business’ and it would now be focussing on its pub and hotel operations.

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive of Fuller’s, said: “This deal secures the future of both parts of our business including protecting the heritage of the Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, which was particularly important to the Fuller’s Board.

“We remain incredibly proud of the Fuller’s Beer Business, its history and the high quality premium beer and cider portfolio that we have developed. Brewing has formed an integral part of our history and brand identity, however the core of Fuller’s and the driver of our future growth is now our premium pubs and hotels business.”

“I am delighted that this transaction maintains Fuller’s long association with the Beer Business and that we will continue to enjoy a strong relationship with Asahi as a key supplier.”

Dark Star has been approached for comment.