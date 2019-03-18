Sussex business pledges to raise £20,000 through tenth anniversary celebrations

A Sussex business is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its charitable foundation through taking part in ten milestone events.

MHA Carpenter Box, which has offices in Worthing and Crawley, is committing to add £20,000 this year to the £175,000 already raised for voluntary groups in these areas.

Hazel Thorpe, Deputy Mayor of Worthing (front left) and Caroline Nicholls DL, High Sheriff of West Sussex (back row, 3rd from left) with some of the Carpenter Box Charitable Foundation staff trustees

The chartered accountancy firm says it was one of the first businesses in the area to set up a charitable arm with a focus to support smaller organisations that often find it difficult to raise funds.

The foundation is run by staff trustees along with one partner, who together decide on donations and grants.

Chris Coopey, practice director, said: “Our staff have been magnificent in their fundraising efforts. From bake sales, treks, skydives, quiz nights and even a bath race, our staff have done it all.”

To celebrate the tenth anniversary milestone, the firm will be running ten events throughout 2019, five fundraising activities and five with a volunteering focus.

The official launch of the special year was held at the MHA Carpenter Box offices in Crescent Road, Worthing, and attracted the support of Caroline Nicholls, High Sheriff of West Sussex, Hazel Thorpe, deputy mayor of Worthing, and her consort Robin Rogers.

Chris added: “The event provided the perfect platform for what I know will be a wonderful year for the foundation. We are now looking forward to our first major fundraising event of the year, our Big Biz Quiz in April.”

For more information about the Carpenter Box Charitable Foundation, visit www.carpenterbox.com/cbcf

