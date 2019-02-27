Sussex cave diver presented with medal for bravery by Queen

One of the cave divers who rescued 12 boys in Thailand last year was presented with a medal for bravery by the Queen yesterday (February 26).

British cave diver John Volanthen was presented with the George Medal for rescuing those trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

The medal is given for 'acts of great bravery'.

British cave divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen were the first on the scene where the 12 boys were discovered in a cave in July last year.

It sparked a huge rescue operation which led to all 12 boys and their football coach being saved.

Both were awarded with George Medals.

Mr Volanthen, who was presented with the award yesterday, grew up in Brighton and went to Longhill High School.

He now lives in Bristol and works as an IT technician, alongside his work with The British Cave Rescue Council.

At the time of the rescue, Longhill High School said: “Great news that the boys and their coach, trapped in a cave in Thailand, have been found alive. Proud to learn that John Volanthen, a world class cave rescuer & the first rescuer to speak to them, is an ex student of @LonghillSchool. We wish them a safe and speedy rescue mission.”