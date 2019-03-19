Sussex clubs and charities invited to apply for share of £7,000 CALA Homes bursary

Clubs, charities and schools across the area are being invited to apply for a share of £7,000 to benefit a project in the community.

Housebuilder CALA Homes has announced its 2019 Community Bursary scheme in which groups can apply for funding to help their cause.

Glyn Mathias, Jessica Autumns , Judith Clacy (CALA), Emily Moore Bradley Keet and Ben Young - CALA Homes is sponsoring East Preston Youth Club for �1000 to help with it's ongoing work in the community

East Preston Youth Club benefited from last year’s bursary scheme, receiving £1,000 towards supporting running costs for their activity programme.

The club is a weekly community group which offers a warm and safe meeting place for young people aged 11 to 18 years old.

The group offers a diverse programme of fun and educational activities including off-site excursions, cooking lessons and youth work and mentoring.

East Preston Youth Club Management Committee said: “We are pleased to have received this funding as part of CALA Homes’ 2018 Community Bursary scheme. By providing a safe inclusive club which encourages and inspires, young people from all backgrounds and beliefs can get together, relax and learn while having fun with other like-minded teens in the community.

“By keeping young people off the streets and preventing the boredom which can lead to anti-social activity, we hope to nurture our future generation. The donation from CALA Homes has enabled us to continue our programme of activities and welcome more young people in the community to join in the fun.”

You can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from the CALA website. Application forms are also available to pick up from CALA Homes’ developments at Creswell Park in Angmering, Farriers Rise in Ringmer, Hammonds Gate in Burgess Hill and Shopwyke Lakes in Chichester.

Richard Walbourn, managing director of CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “When we launched the 2018 Community Bursary scheme, we did not expect to receive so many inspiring applications from such incredibly worthwhile causes.

“It made selecting the successful groups extremely challenging but we are delighted to be working with East Preston Youth Club to support their programme of community events, trips and mentoring for young people in the local community. As a developer that strives to give back to the communities in which we build, we are thrilled to support a youth company which shares our ethos.”

The closing deadline for entries is Friday. For further information on the CALA Homes Community Bursary visit www.cala.co.uk/bursary.

