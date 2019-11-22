Sussex hotel fire: Smoke from enormous blaze fills sky as flames rage through building

People are being told to stay away from as firefighters battle an enormous blaze at a Sussex hotel today (Friday).

Black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from across town as the flames continue to rip through the Claremont Hotel, in Eastbourne.

Crews were first called at 8.52am to reports of a fire in the basement of the hotel in Grand Parade. The fire service says the hotel has been evacuated and everyone has been accounted for.

ESFRS (East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service) said in a statement, “We are asking people to avoid Eastbourne seafront as firefighters tackle a serious fire.

“Twelve fire engines have been sent to the scene. Crews are using breathing apparatus and main jets to tackle the fire. Nearby roads are closed while the firefighters work.”

Our reporter at the scene said nearby hotels are also being evacuated due to fears of the fire spreading. Logan Macleod said windows at the hotel could be heard exploding.

Another witness at the scene said, “It’s absolutely huge. It started at the back of the hotel, now the whole front of the hotel is on fire. Loads of people are running around, there’s loads and loads of smoke.”