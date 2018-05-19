Sussex MPs react as Harry and Meghan become Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Sussex MPs have welcomed the news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen honoured the Prince with the title today (Saturday, May 19) before the royal wedding.

The news has been greeted with delight by many – including the county’s MPs.

Sir Nicholas Soames, MP for Mid Sussex, said on Twitter: “Great news Prince Harry created Duke of Sussex. Mid Sussex will be delighted to welcome them on their first visit #Sussexatitsbest”.

While Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd said: “I think it’s an absolutely brilliant idea and I have invited the new Duke and Duchess to Eastbourne, the most beautiful town in the county.”

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan said on Twitter: “Perfect day for the #RoyalWedding Wishing #HarryandMeghan the most wonderful #weddingday with family and friends and absolutely delighted they will be known as the #DukeandDuchessofSussex love a #RoyalWedding.”

Wealden MP Nus Ghani expressed her, “overwhelming pride as a Sussex MP to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

The East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton said: “Fantastic news that we have a Duke and Duchess of Sussex again after a gap of just 175 years – double celebrations today for Meghan and Prince Harry and all of Sussex.”

And Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “Sussex is glowing in sunshine today. So excited that we have Harry and Meghan as our Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Congrats to them on their #royalwedding.”