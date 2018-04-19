Sussex pair out of luck for Sunrisers in Indian Premier League

Sussex duo Chris Jordan and Rashid Khan were involved in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first defeat in the IPL.

The Sunrisers lost to the Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs as Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 104 off 63 balls. The 38-year-old West Indian hit 11 sixes and one four, contributing to the Kings’ 193-3.

Jordan bowled the maximum allocated four overs, conceding 31 runs for no wicket. Meanwhile, Rashid, who will play in the T20 Blast for the Sharks,produced figures of 1-55 off his four overs, bowling KL Rahul for 18 in the eighth over.

The Sunrisers fell to 37-2 but built a 76-run partnership before the third wicket fell. However, that partnership was not enough as they finished on 178-4 Neither Jordan nor Rashid featured within the batting.

The result leaves the Sunrisers in second place, behind the Kolkata Knight Riders

The Sunrisers next game is against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.