Sussex Police officers smash car window to release dogs locked inside on hot day

Police news

Police were called to the Madeira Drive, Brighton, on Sunday to reports of two dogs locked inside a car.

Officers attended and tried to get a contact number for the owners of the car, but were unable to.

A spokesman said: “Officers had no choice but to smash the side window to gain access and a kind member of the public donated a bottle of water.

“The owners were given strong words of advice on returning to the car a short time later.”

Police said the dogs were ‘much improved after fresh air and water’ and were left with their owners.

“Dog owners should never leave a dog alone in a car on a warm day,” the spokesman said.

“If you see a dog in distress in a hot car, dial 999.”

The RSPCA warns that cars can become ‘as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm’.

In a statement on its website, the charity said: “As the weather heats up and after a year of lockdowns and restrictions, it’s inevitable that many of us will be wanting to explore the great outdoors and seeking the perfect staycations with our four legged friends.

“With the reality being that dogs are not welcomed everywhere, we are urging the public to carefully plan outings and to safeguard their dogs’ from heatstroke this summer.

“Many people still believe that it’s ok to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s still a very dangerous situation for the dog.

“A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm.