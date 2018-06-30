Sussex students turn out for Big Bang Fair South East

More than ten thousand young people from 250 schools attended the annual Big Bang Fair South East this week.

For the first time, the event at the South of England Showground, in Ardingly, was held over two days – Wednesday (June 27) and Thursday (June 28).

Its aim is to inspire young people to study and pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) courses and careers and is organised by STEM Sussex, the outreach department of the University of Brighton.

Some 250 companies, professional bodies and educational institutions provided hands-on activities, workshops and demonstrations. On Wednesday it hosted the South East heats of the Big Bang Uk Young Scientists and Engineers Awards with the top ten projects on the day selected for national finals.

Project manager of STEM Sussex Estelle Whewell said: “The two-day event was a huge success and everyone from those who provided the activity, to the volunteers who guided attendees, to the young people and their teachers who attended – everyone contributed to making it a huge success.

“Hearing one teacher say how thrilled he was so see former students, students he had brought to the event in previous years, now working for one of companies at the event epitomises why we are all so proud to be involved in the Big Bang Fair.”

The Big Bang Fair South East is now in its seventh year and is part of the national Big Bang Near Me programme; organisers of the event say that plans are already underway for next year.