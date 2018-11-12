Sussex travel news: Monday, November 12

If you’re travelling around Sussex this morning (November 12), here is a round up of all the latest traffic news.

Very slow traffic is reported on the A27 in Worthing at the Grove Lodge Roundabout eastbound. There is traffic from the A24 Offington Corner to A24 Warren Road at Grove Lodge Roundabout, according to reports.

There is also slow traffic reported in Worthing where temporary lights are operating on the A280 Long Furlong, both ways from Longfurlong Lane to A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).

There are reports of a traffic signal failure in Eastbourne at the A259 Gildredge Road at Terminus Road. Traffic is coping well but motorists are advised to approach with care.

An earlier collision on the M23 northbound just before the M25 interchange has now been cleared, but there are still delays back to junction nine at Gatwick, according to reports.

On the railways, disruption caused by urgent repairs to the track between Lewes and Polegate has now ended.

