SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, June 2

ROADS:

A27 Chichester: Roadworks are currently underway on the westbound carriageway between the junctions with the A259 Chichester East and the A286.

Expect disruption to continue until the end of the month.

M23: The M23 northbound will be disrupted between 9pm and 12am for the foreseeable future.

This is due to Highways England conducting extensive alterations.

A21: The northbound A21 between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A265 is disrupted this morning.

Drivers may experience 10 minutes of delays this morning.

Return to normal conditions is expected before 9.45am today.

RAIL:

Redhill and Reigate: Busses replace trains between Redhill and Reigate due to engineering work.

Merstham and Coulsdon South will have a reduced train service.

Tickets will also be accepted on Great Western Railway services between Redhill and Reigate.

East Croydon and Three Bridges: Engineering work is taking place between Redhill and Gatwick airport, closing some lines.

The last few services on Saturday night and into Sunday morning will have extended journey times of up to 15 minutes between East Croydon and Three Bridges.

Trains between Luton, Bedford and Brighton, and also between Horsham and Stevenage may be affected.

London Victoria, Chichester and Worthing: Engineering work will take place on Saturday night between Brighton, Preston Park and Angmering.

The 11.16pm London Victoria to Chichester on Saturday night and 12.02am London Victoria to Worthing on Sunday morning will both terminate at Brighton.

A rail replacement bus will run between Brighton and Chichester and Worthing for customers to complete their journey.

