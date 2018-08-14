Sussex weather forecast for next 24 hours

Sussex is set for overcast conditions tomorrow morning, but the sun could make an appearance in the afternoon.

The latest Met Office forecast is that this evening cloud will build up, particularly in the east where there could be some rain.

The overnight temperature, though, is likely to be in the high teens.

Tomorrow (Wednesday August 15) will start cloudy and occasionally overcast but with a temperature of mid 20s degC.

Sunny intervals are due just after lunchtime in the west and an hour or two later in the east of the county.

It is also set to become breezier.

The pollen count will be low.

Sunrise 5.46am - sunset 8.20pm.