A rather cloudy day is forecast across Sussex today (Tuesday, October 30).

According to the Met Office, there will be brisk winds accompanied by outbreaks of rain in the east.

Later the winds are expected to ease with rain clearing throughout the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.

Tonight any cloud is expected to dissipate throughout the evening.

A frost is expected to form by dawn, according to the Met Office.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 0°C.