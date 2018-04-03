Swastika graffitied in Durrington woods

Campaigners are calling for tough action after racist graffiti was discovered in Durrington on the same day that the Jewish festival of Passover began.

Members of Worthing’s Liberal Democrats visited the site of the graffiti, which included a Nazi Swastika, in Durrington’s Whitebeam Woods.

The graffiti was found in Whitebeam Woods

Councillor Bob Smytherman and the party’s Castle ward candidate for May’s Worthing Borough Council elections, Martin McCabe, also submitted a report to the council ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Mr McCabe said: “I’m grateful to residents for reporting this mindless vandalism to me.

“As soon as I was made aware of this, Bob and I visited the site and we made sure that a report was submitted to the council as a matter of urgency.

“We spoke to local people in the area and some were quite shaken by this.

“With so much hatred around at the moment, we’ve got to work together as a community to defeat such vile behaviour.

“It breaks my heart to have to report graffiti that uses such offensive imagery on the day that the Jewish festival of Passover begins.

“Whether the timing of this was deliberate or not, we must take a zero-tolerance approach to such offensive acts.

“We need to send a message: Worthing will not stand for this.”