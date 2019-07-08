DM1971467a.jpg. Worthing Horticultural Society annual flower show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190607-192329008

Sweet peas spectacular at Worthing Horticultural Society’s summer flower show

Worthing Horticultural Society was delighted with the wonderful colours in its summer flower show on Saturday. Jean Griffin, the main show judge, was impressed with the high standard of the entries, with the sweet peas and some of the pot plants being particularly spectacular. Once again, Janice Shambrook was the main prize winner, taking trophies for the best sweet peas, most points in fruit and vegetables, best hanging basket and best exhibit in the show.

Linda Charman won most prize money, Alasdair McCulloch won the National Sweet Pea Society medal and the most prize money in the sweet pea classes, Maureen Jackson had the best vase of roses, Gloria Aylott won most prize money in the rose classes and had the best vase of perennials, Amanda Clear had the best pot plant, Kathy Lester had the best flower arrangement, Dorene Taylor won most points in the flower arranging classes, Christine Bishop won most points in the cookery classes, and Gloria Locke won most points in the photography classes, judged by the public.

Janice Shambrook was the main prize winner. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971409a
Janice Shambrook was the main prize winner. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971409a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Alasdair McCulloch won the National Sweet Pea Society medal for best exhibit in class one and the Molly Cuer Cup for most prize money in sweet pea classes. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971437a
Alasdair McCulloch won the National Sweet Pea Society medal for best exhibit in class one and the Molly Cuer Cup for most prize money in sweet pea classes. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971437a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Sue Richardson with her vegetable arrangement. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971435a
Sue Richardson with her vegetable arrangement. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971435a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Visitors Gloria and Ben Locke. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971454a
Visitors Gloria and Ben Locke. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971454a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3