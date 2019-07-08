Sweet peas spectacular at Worthing Horticultural Society’s summer flower show

Worthing Horticultural Society was delighted with the wonderful colours in its summer flower show on Saturday. Jean Griffin, the main show judge, was impressed with the high standard of the entries, with the sweet peas and some of the pot plants being particularly spectacular. Once again, Janice Shambrook was the main prize winner, taking trophies for the best sweet peas, most points in fruit and vegetables, best hanging basket and best exhibit in the show.