Linda Charman won most prize money, Alasdair McCulloch won the National Sweet Pea Society medal and the most prize money in the sweet pea classes, Maureen Jackson had the best vase of roses, Gloria Aylott won most prize money in the rose classes and had the best vase of perennials, Amanda Clear had the best pot plant, Kathy Lester had the best flower arrangement, Dorene Taylor won most points in the flower arranging classes, Christine Bishop won most points in the cookery classes, and Gloria Locke won most points in the photography classes, judged by the public.
Sweet peas spectacular at Worthing Horticultural Society’s summer flower show
Worthing Horticultural Society was delighted with the wonderful colours in its summer flower show on Saturday. Jean Griffin, the main show judge, was impressed with the high standard of the entries, with the sweet peas and some of the pot plants being particularly spectacular. Once again, Janice Shambrook was the main prize winner, taking trophies for the best sweet peas, most points in fruit and vegetables, best hanging basket and best exhibit in the show.
