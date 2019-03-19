Take a tour of Broadwater and Worthing cemetery in new season of free events

Another season of popular cemetery tours by the Friends of Broadwater and Worthing cemetery has been announced.

During the winter the group has been busy maintaining and caring for the 14.5-acre site and researching for another season of tours.

DM1880108a.jpg Friends of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery open day to celebrate tenth anniversary. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180408-181945008

The last Saturday of every month, a group meets at 10am by the chapels for a couple of hours of general clearance work and grave maintenance. All tools and equipment is provided and newcomers would be welcomed.

From April to October on the first Saturday of the month, there is a free themed tour, which lasts about an hour and a half, starting at 11am. Each tour is led by an experienced guide.

At 10.45am members and visitors meet by the chapels, where for £1 they are able to purchase a tour guide booklet, look at various information boards, and for a donation can enjoy hot and cold drinks and a selection of home made cakes.

Researchers will be available to help members of the public find long lost graves and will also assist in researching their families.

The first tour on April 6 is entitled Upstairs Downstairs (Retold) and features the contrasting lives of Ann Thwaytes, of Charmandean House, and two of her servants, Richard Friend the coachman and James Greenyer, the gardener.

There will also be three Sunday tours taking place in July, August and September. The chosen subjects for these are yet to be finalised. For more information, visit www.fbwc.co.uk

