Teddies for Treats week brings in 35 bears for sale at St Barnabas House charity shop

The teddies have been totalled and staff at St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick are pleased to announce 35 bears have been donated.

Their former owners exchanged the cuddly donations for sweets during Teddies for Treats week at the Wick Street charity shop.

From Monday, October 22, to Friday, October 26, staff and volunteers at the shop have been exchanging donated teddy bears for treats.

Each bear will now be displayed in the window of the shop, along with their name and age, and sold to raise funds for the charity.

