Teenager missing from Littlehampton

Police and family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Iesha Christopher from Wick, Littlehampton, who was last seen at 3pm on Friday (November 23) when she boarded a train from Littlehampton to London Victoria to meet a friend.

She has not been in contact with anyone since 6pm that day when she had just arrived at Victoria.

Police believe she met a friend and may currently be in the Lewisham and Catford area of south east London.

Iesha is black, 5’6”, of medium build, with black wavy hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black leggings.

A police spokesperson said, “If you have seen or heard from Iesha since Friday afternoon, or know where she is, please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 1024 of 23/11.

“Her family are worried and concerned as well and want her to get in touch.”