Teenager missing from Shoreham

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Shoreham who did not return home from school yesterday.

Senay Spain-Yusuf, also known as Sheni Moss, was due to return home to Shoreham after leaving her school in Brighton at around midday on Wednesday (20 December), police said.

But she failed to do so and now, given her age, there is concern for her well-being, said police.

Police describe Senay as white, of thin build, 5ft 7ins, with shoulder-length, wavy brown hair.

She may be wearing a dark blue hooded jersey and carrying a large brown suede handbag, added police.

Anyone who sees Senay or who knows where she might be is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 868 of 20/12.