Teenager seriously injured after crash in Lancing

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a food delivery van in Lancing last night (Wednesday), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers are seeking witnesses to an accident between a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter food delivery van and a Yamaha 125cc motorcycle, at the junction of Crabtree Lane and West Lane at 9.12pm.

Police

A spokesman said: "The motorcyclist. a 17-year-old local boy, sustained serious arm and leg injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

"The van driver, 29, was unhurt.

"Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1257 of 02/10."

