Temporary lights outside Aquarena site to stay for three years

Temporary traffic lights outside the Aquarena site will be there for three years, the county council has confirmed.

When the lights and pedestrian crossing were initially installed in Brighton Road as part of the redevelopment of the former swimming pool into housing, there were reports of long traffic delays during the rush hour.

But a new semi-permanent crossing has now been installed, which West Sussex County Council said would be here to stay.

Speaking before the installation of the new lights, they said: “We installed the temporary lights, which the developer is funding, because large numbers of pedestrians, including parents with small children, were not crossing the road safely, even though there were additional, local crossing points.

“We are currently installing a long-term temporary crossing which will remain there for the duration of the development works, which will be about three years. It will then be removed and at the same time the permanent crossing near Merton Road will be reinstated.”

According to the council, the longer term, temporary solution has an electric supply, detectors which determine when pedestrians are present and timings that can be changed based on specific site requirements. This means that the crossing will be more reactive to demands and will change back to vehicles quicker than the current temporary solution.

The longer term, temporary crossing will be part of the normal traffic signals maintenance. This means any issues will be responded to in the same way as a permanent crossing.