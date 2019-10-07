Temporary traffic lights cause delays in Shoreham

Temporary traffic lights in Shoreham are causing delays, according to travel reports.

The A259 Brighton Road in Shoreham is down to one lane due to water main work being carried out by Southern Water.

The lights are in place by the Sussex Yacht Club, close to East Street.

More to follow.

