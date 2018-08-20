Ten top breakfast venues in Worthing according to TripAdvisor

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in Worthing can you get the best breakfasts?

We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top ten cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public.

And there’s a wonderful variety of food at a wide range of venues avilable.

Check out the list below and we’ve included just some of the comments.

Some of the establishments don’t open until mid-morning (so more of a brunch) - readers should check details before visiting.

1 - NRG Cavern - Bath Place, Worthing.

‘Great homemade food’ - ‘Favourite place for breakfast’

2 - Munch Coffee Bar & Kitchen - The Royal Arcade, Worthing.

‘A gem of a local cafe’ - ‘Great food and service’

3 - Ami Bistro - Rowlands Road, Worthing.

‘A little gem’ - ‘Absolutely Amazing, you should definitely go here!’

4 - Picnic Cafe, Coffee Lounge & Deli - Downlands Parade, Upper Brighton Road, Worthing.

‘Can’t stop going!’ - ‘Amazing place to eat’

5 - The Orchard Cafe - High Street, Worthing

‘Excellent place for breakfast’ - ‘Great value for money’

6 - Cafe Traditionale - Chapel Road, Worthing.

‘Lovely breakfast’ - ‘What a great little cafe!’

7 - The Verandah - Goring Road, Worthing.

‘Best breakfast ever’ - ‘This place just gets better and better’

8 - Toby Carvery - Goring Road, Worthing.

‘Great food’ - ‘Food is always perfect’

9 - The Pantry Bakery - South Farm Road, Worthing.

‘Truly scrumptious’ - ‘Could this be heaven?’

10 - Istanbul Cafe - Heene Road, Worthing.

‘Best Breakfast for miles’ - ‘Perfect breakfast’

See also: Worthing mum drops 4st 9lb in a year