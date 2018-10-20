Ten-year anniversary celebrations at Shoreham Elmcroft care home

Staff and residents at a care home in Shoreham held a special anniversary celebration for ten years of delivering care.

Elmcroft care home in St Giles Close marked the anniversary with a celebratory cake, drinks and a hot buffet lunch.

Staff, past and present residents and their relatives were also entertained by musician John Scott on the keyboard, and enjoyed a video which looked back on ten years of care at the home.

Special guests helped to mark the occasion, including Abbie Johnson and David Robinson from West Sussex County Council, Jess Loader, chairman of Adur District Council, and Jo Tuck from Healthwatch West Sussex.

Shaw healthcare, which runs the care home, was represented by its chairman, Alun Thomas.

Mr Thomas took the opportunity at the celebration to praise the home’s staff and thank them for their continued hard work on behalf of residents.

Home manager Monica Donald, who received many cards and gifts for the home, said: “Staff, residents and our special guests enjoyed a lovely afternoon celebrating ten years of providing care here in Shoreham.

“Recognising this significant milestone is important, and I would like to pay tribute to the staff who work hard to ensure that we provide a high standard of care.”

Elmcroft care home provides care for up to 60 older people. Shaw healthcare provides services from care packages to low level support in the community for older people and adults with physical, sensory or mental health support needs.

