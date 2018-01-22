Teville stream restoration project plans to be displayed

The team behind a project which hopes to re-route the course of the Teville Stream across Sompting Brooks is holding a public event to gather feedback on the ideas.

The Enhancing Places, Inspiring Communities project, led by the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust in partnership with the Sompting Estate Trust, was awarded first stage funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund in Spring 2017.

The project aims to enhance the natural heritage of the area, improving the surrounding habitat and providing public access via a river trail.

Over the past eight months, the project team has been busy designing the new channel and developing ideas for a programme of public events, workshops and courses.

Peter King, project manager at the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, said he wanted the public to help shape the project.

“It is really important that the local community get involved,” he said.

“While we have some high level ideas as to what we can do, it is crucial to get feedback and comment so that the final ideas are relevant and exciting for those who will benefit from it.

“After all, the project is for the community.”

The team will apply for a further £871,400 in lottery funding in late Spring.

Designs for the river scheme will be on display on Wednesday (January 24) at the Harriet Johnson Centre in Loose Lane, Sompting, from 7pm to 9pm.