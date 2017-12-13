The festive food you must NOT feed your pet

Pets at Home stores across Sussex are reminding pet owners not to make a dog’s dinner of the festive season.

Many Christmas foods, such as mince pies and chocolate, can be harmful to canines - and too much of any strange food can upset a dog’s stomach.

Owners wanting to treat their pet to a special Christmas dinner should choose cooked, boneless and skinless turkey and a small portion of vegetables only. Foods from the ‘nice list’ should be fed only in moderation.

The retailer has released a list of all the human foods which are ‘naughty or nice’ for pets’ festive feasting.

A Pets at Home spokesperson said: “A pet’s diet is essential when it comes to their health and wellbeing, but with all the delicious smells and tastes of Christmas it can be tempting to treat your furry friend to some delicious festive treats. Some human foods are okay to feed to your dog, but should be strictly limited to foods from the ‘nice list’ and served in very small quantities only.

“We’d recommend treating your pets to some exciting new Christmas toys or treats instead. We even offer pet-friendly versions of festive favourites, such as mince pies and candy canes, so your dog can safely enjoy the Christmas fun too.”

NICE (only in small amounts)

· Turkey - boneless, skinless white meat

· Cranberry sauce - only pure cranberry sauce with nothing else added

· Potatoes – plain, cooked mashed or boiled potatoes with nothing else added

· Carrots – raw or cooked, but only a small amount

· Peas - most green or mixed veg is fine for dogs

· Sprouts - most green or mixed veg is fine for dogs

· Parsnips – without honey or added herbs and spices

NAUGHTY

· Mince pies - raisins, currants and sultanas can be fatal to dogs

· Gravy – too fatty and salty

· Stuffing – best avoided due to inclusion of onions, herbs spices

· Turkey skin and bones – skin is too fatty for dogs and bones can easily splinter, making them a dangerous puncture or choking hazard

· Pigs in blankets - too fatty and salty

· Christmas pudding – raisins, currants and sultanas can be fatal to dogs

· Chocolate - contains Theobromine, which can be deadly to canines

· Nuts – some nuts are toxic, so best avoided all together

· Onions – poisonous to dogs

· Bread sauce - dogs find digesting lactose difficult

· Christmas cake - raisins, currants and sultanas can be fatal to dogs

· Candy canes – sugar and sweeteners are best avoided