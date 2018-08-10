The show must partially go on - Worthing Summer Cinema cancels first two screenings

Worthing Summer Cinema has been forced to cancel its first two screenings this afternoon amid high winds.

Denton Gardens will be hosting three films a day from August 10 to August 12 and was due to start with Horton Hears a Who at 2pm today.

One of several concession stands to keep moviegoers fed and watered SUS-181008-124520001

Typically, the glorious sunshine of the last few weeks has given way to torrential rain and strong winds, forcing Worthing Borough Council to abandon the first two screenings.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman has confirmed, as things stand, the 8pm screening of The Greatest Showman will go ahead.

Concession tents will provide an element of cover and deckchairs will ensure viewers do not have to sit in puddles.

More information on show times can be found at www.discoverworthing.uk/whats-on/worthing-summer-cinema/

