‘There is a lot of opposition’ to proposed Shoreham flats, MP says

The MP for East Worthing and Shoreham has objected to proposals for 136 flats on the former Howard Kent site in Shoreham.

Tim Loughton MP discussed the plans for the Brighton Road site with residents at a meeting at Shoreham College earlier this month, which was attended by around 150 people.

He said after the meeting: “There is a lot of opposition to the plans.

“I have grave doubts that the application has any chance of going ahead in anything like its present form but local people do need to object all the same.”

He said the blocks were ‘overpoweringly tall’ and would ‘completely dwarf the lighthouse’, adding: “In my view it just looks and feels horrible.”

Andy Harvey, chairman of the Kingston Beach Residents’ Association which organised the meeting, said: “We were delighted by the turnout.

“It does show the strength of feeling that there is about this.”

He said people were unhappy with ‘the sheer scale, height, density and its complete lack of character with the area of the village green and Kingston Beach’.

Other concerns raised at the meeting included environmental issues and in particular the traffic on the A259 and the knock on effect this may cause to the lifeboat station.

Shoreham Port has also raised concerns over traffic and light pollution.

Director of engineering Tony Parker said: “If the plan is built like shown the light pollution from the build will make it impossible for navigation.”

Architect Liam Russell has previously defended the plans, describing them as the best design for an area earmarked for housing.

Residents now have until Thursday, March 1, to write to Adur District Council with their views on the proposals after the deadline for comments was extended.

The planning application can be viewed in full by searching AWDM/1979/17 on Adur’s planning website.

Additional reporting by Connie Steel

