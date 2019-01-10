These are the works causing lengthy delays on Lancing seafront

Motorists travelling along the A259 Brighton Road in Lancing were faced with lengthy delays yesterday and this morning.

The delays were caused by two sets of works taking place along the seafront route.

Travel news

UK Power Networks set up temporary traffic lights while its engineers repaired an underground electricity cable.

The lights have now been removed – though they will be used again outside of peak hours, according to a spokesman.

The spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by our work on the A259 Brighton Road, Lancing, where engineers are repairing an underground electricity cable to ensure reliable electricity supplies.

“Temporary traffic lights were removed this morning to restore normal traffic flow.

“They will be needed while we safely fill in the excavation, after peak traffic hours to keep any impact to a minimum.”

On the same stretch of Brighton Road, Southern Water were also carrying out repair works which will continue into the evening, a spokesman said.

The Southern Water spokesman said: “We were alerted to a 6” water main burst on the A259 Brighton Road at 8pm yesterday and repair works were carried out.

“Traffic management measures were necessary in order for us to carry out our repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.

“These measures will remain in place until this evening as we work to reinstate the area affected.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we carry out these vital works.”

