Thief stole cycle from Worthing railway station

George Jones, 30, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a pedal cycle worth £100 from Worthing railway station on July 25 last year.

Jones admitted the charge when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 28.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a Phillips shaver and razor blades worth £252 from Boots at Worthing on September 2 last year.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

See also: Woman banned from keeping animals after causing unnecessary sufefring to a dog

See also: Shoplifter sent to prison after magistrates describe him as a Professional criminal