This Angmering character home has been completely refurbished

This four bedroom, character home in Angmering has been completely refurbished by the present owners.

The property, in Lansdowne Road, is in immaculate condition throughout with stylish decoration, fitments, a stunning kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, utility room, refitted kitchen/diner, lounge, internal hallway/reception and a play room/sun room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, a refitted bathroom and a separate refitted shower room.

Outside, the south-facing rear garden is mainly lawned with patio areas and a greenhouse.

To the front there are raised sleepers and off-street parking for several vehicles, as well as a single garage.

Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools, as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

Worthing and the city of Chichester are both easily accessible and offer a greater range of both retail and leisure facilities.

Price: £485,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk