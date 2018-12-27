This block of 15 affordable homes could be coming to Shoreham

Plans to demolish a vacant building in Shoreham and replace it with a ‘new, modern block’ of 15 affordable homes have been submitted to the council.

Adur District Council is proposing to build a three-storey block of homes on the site of Cecil Norris House in Ravens Road, a 1970s building which was formerly used by the council as retirement housing.

Cecil Norris House in Ravens Road, Shoreham. Picture: Google Images

The new homes, which would be some of the first council housing built in Adur for 30 years, would be made up of five one-bedroom and ten two-bedroom homes.

Liam Russell, the architect behind the plans, said: “The development will result in an enduring positive legacy for Adur District Council and Shoreham providing much needed up-to-date affordable housing stock.”

A decision on the proposal is set to be made by the beginning of March, a spokesman for Adur District Council confirmed.

A spokesman for the development had previously said the scheme would be car free, to reflect the accessible location of the block.

Parking surveys have shown there is sufficient on-street parking for residents, the spokesman said.

However, the development will include space for disabled parking and bike storage.

The block will also include a green wall, which the developer said would help create ‘a sustainable and natural environment’.

Five letters objecting to the plans have been submitted to the council so far, with issues such as overdevelopment and loss of privacy cited.

To be eligible for one of the new homes, residents must be on the council’s housing register.

The homes will be affordable for rent at 80 per cent of the market rate.

More than 50 residents took the opportunity to view the plans for the site at a public exhibition held in Shoreham in September.

To see the plans, search for AWDM/1742/18 on Adur District Council’s planning portal.

